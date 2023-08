CHICAGO — A motorcyclist was killed Sunday night in a crash in front of Midway Airport.

Just before 10 p.m., authorities responded to the 5300 block of West 55th Street on the report of a crash involving a motorcycle.

CPD said a 36-year-old motorcyclist collided with a black SUV in the intersection of 55th and Lockwood.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at Christ Hospital.

The 39-year-old driver of the SUV was not injured.