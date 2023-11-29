CHICAGO — More than a dozen Chicago churches, with the help of a $350,000 donation, are helping to get asylum seekers off the streets.

Pastor John Zayas and an army of volunteers at the Grace & Peace Church in Austin are focusing their energy on the dozens of migrants still sleeping at the Chicago’s 5th Police District.

“They’re excited about getting on the bus. They’re excited about starting their lives and moving forward,” Pastor John Zayas of the Grace & Peace Church said.

But the news they haven’t learned yet is that they’re going someplace warm.

“Today, we’re popping up a shelter for about 40 migrants,” Pastor Justin Lake of the Life Center Church of God and Christ said.

Pastor Justin Lake and his team from Life Center Church of God and Christ in Washington Park, among over 17 churches, stepping up for migrants.

“We’re getting some supplies from toiletries to sheets and cots, and the whole thing enabling us to pop up this shelter,” Pastor Lake said.

Grace and Peace Church on the 1800 block of North LeClaire Avenue acts as the distribution warehouse for participating churches.

$350,000 donated by partners and attorneys with the Fish Potter Bolaños Law Firm are making this possible.