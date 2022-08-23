CHICAGO — A 35-year-old man was robbed and pistol-whipped in the city’s North Center neighborhood, according to police.

The man was on the 3100 block of North Damen Avenue around 11:15 p.m. on Monday when a group of two to three men approached him and demanded his belongings.

One of the men struck the 35-year-old on the head with a firearm and took his belongings. The group of men then fled the area.

Police said the 35-year-old refused EMS.

No one has been taken into custody and the incident is under investigation.

No further information was provided.