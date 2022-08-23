CHICAGO — A 35-year-old man was robbed and pistol-whipped in the city’s North Center neighborhood, according to police.
The man was on the 3100 block of North Damen Avenue around 11:15 p.m. on Monday when a group of two to three men approached him and demanded his belongings.
One of the men struck the 35-year-old on the head with a firearm and took his belongings. The group of men then fled the area.
Police said the 35-year-old refused EMS.
No one has been taken into custody and the incident is under investigation.
No further information was provided.