CHICAGO — A 34-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Chicago’s South Lawndale neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the man was discovered outside a building with multiple gunshot wounds .in the 2800 block of West 23rd Street just before 7:50 a.m. Sunday morning.

Chicago Fire Department personnel transported the man to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is under investigation and no one is in custody.