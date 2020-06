CHICAGO — One man was killed and two others were injured after a shooting in the South Austin neighborhood.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Friday evening in the 4800 block of West Gladys Avenue. Three men were outside in a group when someone drove by and opened fire.

Johnny Teajue, 33, was shot in the neck and killed.

One man is in fair condition, another in good condition.

No further information was provided.