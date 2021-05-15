32-year-old man dies in West Town motorcycle crash

CHICAGO A 32-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in the city’s West Town neighborhood Friday night, according to police.

Police said the man was traveling eastbound in the 900 block of West Grand Avenue when he was struck by a Jeep that was initially traveling westbound.

The driver of the Jeep, a 38-year-old man, was attempting to make a left turn and head southbound on Morgan Street when he struck the victim.

The 32-year-old man sustained head trauma and was later pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

Citations are pending for the driver of the Jeep and the crash remains under investigation.

