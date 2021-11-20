30th Annual Magnificent Mile Lights Festival held downtown

CHICAGO — Thousands of families lined North Michigan Avenue for the 30th Annual Magnificent Mile Lights Festival parade, making a comeback following a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Grand Marshals Mickey and Minnie Mouse were behind more than a million lights illuminating to shine through the city in this holiday season while welcoming back crowds.

Elizabeth Mathis is visiting from Austria, seeing her family in the United States for the first time in two years. She said this festival is “a freedom.”

Her relative, Susanne Alig shared the event’s significance for the family.

“It’s very emotional to have them back after two years and it’s also special to have them here at the parade because we have been here every year since we moved to the US,” Alig said.