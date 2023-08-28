Friday's shooting at Guaranteed Rate Field was not the first during a White Sox game

CHICAGO — There has been a lot of discussion about the shooting that left two people injured at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday night since incidents like that rarely happen inside ballparks.

But the South Side venue has seen an incident like that before. You have to go back 30 years to find it.

It took place on September 29, 1993, as the White Sox were facing the Mariners at then Comiskey Park, which was in its third year of hosting games. According to the WGN archives, Marine Lt. Rodolfo Diaz was adjusting a handgun in the pocket of his coat when it fired.

It struck him in the hand and hit his wife, Brenda, in the left thigh. She would be released from the hospital the next day while he was charged with possession of an unregistered firearm.

According to a United Press International account of the game, the incident happened in the 8th inning of the game but play continued. The White Sox would go on to win it 3-2 in the 12th inning on a walk-off single by Noberto Martin.

At that time, there were no metal detectors at games, unlike now where they are commonplace at sporting events around the country.

“I think the security at Comiskey Park is as good as it can be anywhere,” said then-manager Gene Lamont after the shooting back in 1993. “If our society is as such that people are going to carry guns for whatever reason, then we’ve got a problem.”

This incident came during a joyous time for the White Sox, who had clinched their first American League West division title in ten years just two days before, on Monday, September 27. They would advance to the AL Championship Series that October, where they lost to the Toronto Blue Jays in six games.

WGN covered that shooting at the ballpark back in 1993, and WGN News Now’s Larry Hawley has more on what happened that evening, along with a reaction from the White Sox after that happened.