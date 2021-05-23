30-year-old man killed in Fremont Township motorcycle crash

FREMONT TOWNSHIP, Ill. — A 30-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning in a motorcycle crash in Fremont Township, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said deputies responded to a report of a motorcycle down at the intersection of Route 176 and Fairfield Road at approximately 3:10 a.m. when they discovered a Yamaha motorcycle off the road, just north of the roadway.

Officers located the driver of the motorcycle after a brief search, a 30-year-old man from Wauconda who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation shows the driver was traveling westbound on Route 176 at a high rate of speed. He lost control of the motorcycle near the Fairfield Road intersection, leaving the roadway and striking a traffic standard.

The man, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle and sustained fatal injuries.

Route 176 was closed for approximately three hours for an investigation. The investigation remains active by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.