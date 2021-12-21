30-year-old firefighter injured in Northwest Side fire last week dies

CHICAGO — A firefighter injured last week in a deadly fire on the Northwest Side has died.

The Chicago Fire Department said Tuesday that Mashawn Plummer, 30, died after he was injured in the 3100 block of North Marmora Avenue at around 2 a.m. Thursday.

Plummer was on the job for about a year. He was initially rushed to Loyola Medical Center in “very critical condition.”

During the fire, two men were transported to Resurrection Hospital after receiving burns and one of them was later pronounced dead. A woman was also transported to Loyola Medical Center.

Fire officials said the fire started in the basement of the two-floor apartment building. The cause has not been determined. At the time, the city was experiencing high wind gusts.

CFD said a procession is planned for Plummer later Tuesday.