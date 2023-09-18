CHICAGO — Students from Horace Mann Elementary School in Chicago walked home in a new pair of shoes on Monday thanks to reality TV personality Chris Williams II.

Williams, a Chicago native, hosted a field trip to Foot Locker on State Street for low-income and immigrant students who attended the South Side elementary school.

All 30 studetns in the group got their own pre-loaded gift card so they could pick out their shoes and experience their own transactions.

Students who had the chance to attend the field trip had lunch, played games in the store gym, and picked out their new shoes for school before heading back to class.

Williams appeared on the 12th season of the reality show “Married at First Sight,” and is a Horace Mann alumnus.