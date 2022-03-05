30-hour dance marathon at Northwestern continues to raise money for charity

EVANSTON, Ill. — Hundreds of Northwestern University students are nearing the finish line of a 30-hour dance marathon, a tradition dating back nearly half a century.

It’s been more than two years since the Northwestern Dance Marathon has been held in person, a welcome return after the 2020 event was canceled just days before it was scheduled.

The event helps to raise money for Chicago youth programs and the Evanston Community Foundation.

“My first dance marathon was when I was a freshman and it was in person. It was before COVID was even a thought in our minds. It was the most amazing experience I had I will say in my entire 4 years at Northwestern,” Northwestern senior Samara Lipman said.

It’s a step back towards normalcy with an extraordinary effort to help.