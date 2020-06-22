3-year-old girl shot in Chicago Lawn; in good condition

CHICAGO – A 3-year-old girl is in good condition after she was shot Monday afternoon in Chicago Lawn.

Just after 3 p.m., police said a 3-year-old girl and a 33-year-old woman were in front of a residence when an unknown suspect in a tan-colored vehicle fired shots.

The 3-year-old sustained a graze wound to the back and was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

Police said the woman was not struck.

No suspects are in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.