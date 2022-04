CHICAGO — A 3-year-old girl died from burns and smoke inhalation following a Bronzeville fire, according to fire officials.

A fire broke out at an apartment building on the 600 block of East 43rd Street around 2 a.m. Saturday. The girl was trapped in the fire and was rescued from the second floor by firefighters.

The girl was transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital in very critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.