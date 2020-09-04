3-year-old girl dies from child abuse early Friday in Austin

CHICAGO — A 3-year-old girl’s death early Friday has been ruled a homicide after authorities believe it was due to child abuse.

Officers arrived at a house on the 1000 block of North Lockwood Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. Friday morning finding 3-year-old girl, later identified as Lehleni Edwards, unresponsive in bed.

Edwards was transported to West Suburban Hospital where she was pronounced dead just after 1:20 a.m. Friday morning.

She had sustained multiple injuries and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office ruled her death a homicide.

Area Four detectives are investigating. At this time, it is not known if any suspects are in custody.