3-year-old girl wounded in West Englewood shooting

CHICAGO — A 3-year-old child was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday on Chicago’s South Side.

Police said the shooting occurred near 70th Street and Damen Avenue in West Englewood. Chicago fire officials said the girl was shot in the chest.

She was hospitalized in critical condition. Her condition was updated later as serious but stable.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet known.

No additional information has been released.

This shooting comes days after a violent weekend in Chicago left three children dead.

Sincere Gaston, 20-months-old, was shot in the chest while riding in his car seat near 60th and Halsted on Saturday.

Lena Nunez Anaya, 10, was killed when a stray bullet came through the window of her grandmother’s Logan Square home

Also Saturday, 17-year-old Antiwon Douglas was shot and killed in the Humboldt Park neighborhood during a fight with someone in a large crowd, according to police.

The previous weekend 3-year-old Mekay James was shot and killed while riding in a car in the 600 block of North Central Avenue.