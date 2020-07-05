7-year-old girl dead after shooting on West Side

CHICAGO – A 7-year-old girl is dead following a shooting Saturday night in Austin, police said.

Authorities responded to the 100 block of North Latrobe at around 7 p.m. on the report of a shooting.

A 7-year-old girl, later identified as Natalia Wallace, was shot in the forehead while attending a Fourth of July party at her grandmother’s house. She was reportedly on the sidewalk when suspects exited a white-colored sedan and fired shots toward her direction.

Wallace was transported to Stroger Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

“Chicago, South Austin, you gotta be tired of this.” Chief of Operations Fred Waller said. “Because I’m damn tired of it.”

A second victim, a 32-year-old man, arrived at Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the ankle. He is listed in fair condition.

More than 20 rounds were fired at the scene, Waller said.

The shooting comes after several children have been recently killed by gun violence in Chicago, including a 3-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl in Austin.

No suspects are in custody. If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

Editor’s note: Chicago fire initially told us the girl was 3 years old. They were incorrect and the girl is 7.