CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a vehicle was stolen in the South Loop with a 3-year-old inside.

The incident happened around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of S. Clinton, when a 26-year-old woman exited her vehicle for a brief moment.

According to police, seconds later an unknown offender got into the vehicle and drove off.

The child was found by a security officer in the 500 block of W. Jackson, who then alerted police. The child was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital for medical observation and was in good condition, police said.

The vehicle was then discovered unoccupied in the 4400 block of S. Shields.

No one is in custody. Area three detectives continue to investigating.