CHICAGO — A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after a crash Friday afternoon in McKinley Park, according to Chicago police.

Around 4:30 p.m., a 16-year-old boy hit a driver trying to turn left from South Ashland Avenue onto 35th Street, according to police.

The 16-year-old boy and the driver of the other car weren’t injured, police said.

A 3-year-old boy who was in the car trying to turn left was taken to Stroger Hospital with a head injury in critical condition, police said.

A 42-year-old man who was also in the car was taken to Stroger Hospital with minor injuries in good condition.

No citations have been issued at this time.

The crash is still under investigation, police said.