CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy and 23-year-old man were injured when a gun the man was holding discharged, striking them both.

Police said the shooting happened around 12 p.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of South Stewart in the Englewood neighborhood.

According to police, the man was handling a handgun when it discharged. He was shot in the lower left leg and a 3-year-old was shot in the right foot.

The toddler was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition and the man was transported to Thorek Memorial Hospital in good condition.

The investigating is ongoing by Area One detectives.