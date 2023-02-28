CHICAGO — Drivers can expect major delays on the Kennedy Expressway starting next month as a new, three-year construction project, begins.

On Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced its plans to rehabilitate 36 bridge structures between the Edens and Ohio Street. It also plans to patch the expressway pavement in that stretch, paint the Hubbard’s Cave, replace overhead sign structures and replace the access system to the express lanes.

The $150 million project is expected to start the week of March 20.

During each of the three years, two lanes of traffic will be closed for work between the Edens and Ohio Street, detailed in the schedule below:

Stage 1: 2023 Construction Season

Inbound Kennedy- 2 lanes CLOSED

Express Lanes will only flow inbound

Stage 2: 2024 Construction Season

Express Lanes CLOSED

IB and OB lanes will stay open

Stage 3: 2025 Construction Season

Outbound Kennedy – 2 lanes CLOSED

Express Lanes will only flow outbound

GET READY– just learned about a new 3 YEAR construction project on the Kennedy that starts next month

🚘 🚚🚛🚙🚌🚗🛻 🚛 pic.twitter.com/UHeOwjVenH — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) February 28, 2023

IDOT plans to demolish the bridge decks and then replace and repair the bridge joints. A latex concrete will then be installed to help give the bridges another 25 years of life. IDOT says the bridges are showing a substantial amount of wear.

It also plans to install a new access control system to operate the express lanes. The current system dates back to 1970. The Kennedy Expressway opened in 1960 and its last major rehab was completed in 1994.

IDOT is asking drivers to plan ahead and consider traveling at off-peak times or using public transportation.

More than 275,000 motorists use the expressway each day.