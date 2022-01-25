3 wounded in shooting at Stadium Sports Club in Rolling Meadows: police

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. — Suburban police said three people were wounded after a shooting at a Rolling Meadows bar late Monday evening.

Police responded to a call of shots fired at Stadium Sports Club on the 4000 block of Arbor Drive around 11:40 p.m. Monday. When police arrived, they found three men with gunshot wounds.

Police said the shooting stemmed from a fight between patrons of the sports club.

Two of the men were hospitalized for their wounds, while the alleged gunman is being questioned by police.

Police are still investigating but said they are not looking for a suspect.