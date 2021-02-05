3 teens arrested for armed carjacking of delivery driver on West Side

CHICAGO — Three teens have been arrested for allegedly carjacking a delivery driver Thursday night on the West Side.

At around 10 p.m. Thursday, police responded to the 100 block of North Lamon on the report of a carjacking.

Police said two 15-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy took a delivery driver’s vehicle and personal belongings at gunpoint. Officers located the boys a short time later nearby and arrested them.

They were charged with aggravated vehicle hijacking with a firearm.

Community groups are implementing strategies to slow down carjackings after they surged last year and haven’t stopped in 2021. On Friday, it was announced “Operation Safe Pump,” which staffs security guards at gas pumps on the South Side, is being expanded to grocery stores.