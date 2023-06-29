CHICAGO — Three siblings are missing from a North Side residence. Police said they were removed from the home by their older brother and may be headed to Kentucky.

Police believe Jama Adbi, 19, removed his siblings from their home in the 2200 block of Highland Avenue without his parents’ consent.

Basha Abdi, 12, Mohamed Abdi, 14, and Weliya Adbi, 15, and may be traveling in a black 2011 Kia sedan with Illinois license plate number MD57774 with Jama driving.

L to R: Basha Abdi, Mohamed Abdi, Weliya Adbdi, Jama Abdi

Police said they may be headed to Kentucky.

Anyone with information can call police at 312-744-8266.