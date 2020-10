CHICAGO — Three people were shot Tuesday morning on the city’s Near West Side.

Police say officers responded to a call of multiple people shot around 8 a.m. in the 1300 block of S. Loomis.

Preliminary reports say three people were shot. Two were transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and one was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital.

No further information has been provided at this time.

This is a developing story.