3 shot inside Ukrainian Village barbershop

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after three people were shot inside a Ukrainian Village barbershop Friday afternoon.

At around 2:30 p.m, police were dispatched to MVP Cuts, located in the 1100 block of North Western Avenue, on the report of a shooting.

Police said two males opened the door and fired shots, striking a 18-year-old man, a 20-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman.

Police said the 18-year-old was shot in the ankle, the 20-year-old was shot in the thigh and ankle and the 52-year-old was shot in the thigh and leg.

All victims were transported in fair condition.

No suspects are in custody as Area Three detectives continue to investigate. If you have any information, you can submit an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.