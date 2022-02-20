3 shot at gathering on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — Police are searching for the gunman who shot three people attending a social gathering at a venue on the city’s Northwest Side.

The shooting happened around 1:10 a.m. Sunday at an event venue in the 4200 block of West Irving Park. Police said a man entered the venue and fired shots.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the chest and transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition. A 30-year-old man was shot in the left leg and transported to Illinois Masonic in fair condition. A 30-year-old woman was shot in the right leg and transported to Illinois Masonic in fair condition.

No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating the shooting.