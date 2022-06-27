4 others injured in unrelated stabbing earlier in the night nearby

CHICAGO —Three people were shot early Monday in Chicago’s Lake View neighborhood.

Police said two men and a woman were outside in the 3100 block of North Clark Street around 1:30 a.m. when shots were fired.

A 46-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen and taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

A 30-year-old man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the knee. Police said he is in good condition.

A 37-year-old manwas shot in the leg and taken to the hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody.

The shooting was part of a violent night on the North Side.

Around the corner from the shooting, a stabbing was reported in the 1000 block of West Belmont around 11:30 p.m.

Police said a woman was arguing with two other women and a man and that lead to a physical altercation.

The woman took out a knife and stabbed one of the women in the chest and arm. She is in serious condition at the hospital.

Police said the man was stabbed in the back and is listed in fair condition at the same hospital.

The other woman was also taken to the hospital after she was stabbed in the buttocks. She is listed in good condition.

The woman who pulled out the knife was also taken to the hospital after she was cut on the face.

Police said charges are pending for that woman.