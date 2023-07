CHICAGO — Three people were seriously injured after a car struck a pole on the South Side Tuesday night.

Just after 10:50 p.m., authorities responded to the intersection of 75th and Exchange on the report of an accident.

CFD said a vehicle rolled over on its roof after striking a pole. All three passengers, a 26-year-old man, a 24-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were transported in serious but stable condition.

No other information was provided.