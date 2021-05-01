3 rescued, 1 missing after boat capsizes in East Chicago

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — Three people were rescued and another person remains missing after a boat capsized in Lake Michigan in East Chicago Saturday afternoon, according to first responders.

The Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Coast Guard were alerted of a boat that had capsized at approximately 2:15 p.m. that was near the East Chicago Marina at 3301 Aldis Street, according to the DNR.

There were four occupants on the vessel, two of whom were rescued after Coast Guard officials sent a response vessel toward the capsized boat. A good Samaritan rescued a third passenger and all three were transported to St. Catherine Hospital via awaiting EMS.

Two of the occupants are being treated for hypothermia, with the third occupant currently in critical condition, according to Coast Guard officials.

One person who was on the boat remains missing, with first responders still searching for them early Saturday evening.