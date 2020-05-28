3 pulled from Chicago River at State Street; 1 hospitalized

CHICAGO — Three people were pulled from the Chicago River Thursday in downtown Chicago.

Police said the three people were in the river near North State Street and East Wacker Driver, near the State Street bridge around 1:45 p.m.

Rescue crews arrived to the scene and pulled the three individuals from the water.

One person was taken to the hospital. That person’s condition is not yet known.

The two other people refused medical treatment at the scene.

The ages and identity of the people ate not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

