CHICAGO — Chicago’s uptown community has some new neighbors.

Three piping plovers were released at Montrose Beach after being rescued from a nest in upstate New York.

Sea Rocket, Wild Indigo and Prickly Pear are just over a month old and are helping increase the piping plover population along the shoreline.

Armand Cann is a biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and joined WGN Evening News at 4 p.m. to reveal what made the release so special.

“This is the first time they have been released outside the state of Michigan and, of course, the first time at Montrose Beach itself, so that’s what makes it special,” Cann said. “It’s really another stepping stone in the course of recovery for the species. The species has dwindled down to as low as 13 pairs when it listed in 1986 and at the moment, we’re back up to 80, which is a record-high.”

