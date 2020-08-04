1 dead, 2 injured after Gold Coast shooting

CHICAGO — One person was killed and two people were injured after a shooting in the city’s Gold Coast neighborhood, according to police officials.

Chicago police spokesperson Tom Ahern said three people were shot on Oak Street between Rush Street and Michigan Avenue around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said three people were shopping when two vehicles pulled up. They said four individuals exited — two from each vehicle and began firing at the individuals on the sidewalk by one of the stores on the street.

Police said the gunmen were riding in a newer model black Ford, and a silver Chrysler 300. Both cars fled westbound on Oak Street after the shooting.

Police said a 26-year-old man was shot in the chest, groin and neck. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he died.

A 36-year-old man was shot in the back and side and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition. A 28-year-old woman who was sitting in a car near the incident was shot in the hand. She was taken to the same hospital also in serious condition.

One of the people shot was a prominent figure in Chicago’s underground rap scene.

Police said there was one weapon recovered at the scene, and that they have plenty of surveillance video to look through from all the stores on the block.

A witness who was working nearby said he saw two men standing outside of a store around 4:20 p.m. He said they were not arguing, but at one point he heard gunshots. He saw one man go one way, and the other go down Michigan Avenue. He said he then heard more gunshots about four to five minutes later.

The investigation is ongoing.