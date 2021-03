CHICAGO — Three people were injured in a high-rise apartment fire in Chicago’s West Lawn neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to fire officials.

First responders arrived in the 7600 block of South Kostner Avenue at approximately 12:30 p.m. with crews treating some people at the scene.

A child and two adults were transported to Holy Cross Hospital in fair-to-serious condition, with two adults at the scene refusing medical attention.

Officials said the fire was contained to one apartment.