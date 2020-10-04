3 people injured in South Side shooting

An ambulance speeds through traffic in a file image. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

CHICAGO — Three people were injured in a shooting in Chicago’s West Englewood neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of a person shot near the 5800 block of South Ashland Avenue at approximately 3:05 p.m. Police said a man was driving a vehicle when he revealed a handgun and opened fire on the other two victims.

A 26-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the arm and was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in stable condition.

A 24-year-old man who police said was driving the vehicle that opened fire sustained a gunshot wound to the head and throat and was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

A 20-year-old man was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in unknown condition.

Police said the 26-year-old and the 20-year-old returned gunfire.

The incident remains under investigation.