3 people injured in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — Three people were injured in a shooting in Chicago’s West Englewood neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
Police responded to reports of a person shot near the 5800 block of South Ashland Avenue at approximately 3:05 p.m. Police said a man was driving a vehicle when he revealed a handgun and opened fire on the other two victims.
A 26-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the arm and was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in stable condition.
A 24-year-old man who police said was driving the vehicle that opened fire sustained a gunshot wound to the head and throat and was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.
A 20-year-old man was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in unknown condition.
Police said the 26-year-old and the 20-year-old returned gunfire.
The incident remains under investigation.