3 people injured by hit-and-run driver in Lakeview, 2 in critical condition

An ambulance speeds through traffic in a file image. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

CHICAGO — Three people were injured and two people are in critical condition after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in the city’s Lakeview neighborhood, according to police.

A 39-year-old man and 39-year-old woman were walking across the street westbound on Irving Park Road in the 3900 to 4000 block of North Broadway just before 12:50 a.m. when an adult man driving BMW northbound struck them both.

The man then did a U-turn and began traveling southbound on Broadway when he struck a 55-year-old male bicyclist who was attempting to render aid to the two people he had just struck.

The driver then struck a fence in the 3800 block of North Broadway and was placed into custody by responding officers.

The 39-year-old man was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in good condition with leg pain and the 39-year-old woman was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition with head trauma.

The 55-year-old man was also taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition with head trauma.

The driver was treated for bruises to his face at Illinois Masonic Medical Center and charges are currently pending against him. The crash remains under investigation.