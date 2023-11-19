CHICAGO — Three people including a Chicago officer are injured after a crash in the Back of the Yards neighborhood overnight, police said.

According to Chicago police, the incident occurred near the corner of 47th Street and Damen Avenue around 3:30 a.m. An off-duty officer was driving when another car entered on-coming traffic and crashed into the police car.

The officer was transported to the hospital with a broken hip.

The 33-year-old woman driving the other vehicle was transported to Stroger Hospital with a broken wrist. A 12-year-old boy who was a passenger in her vehicle was also transported to the hospital for observation.

The woman was later taken into custody. Charges are pending and police are investigating the incident.