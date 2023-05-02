CHICAGO — Police are investigating after three people were robbed at gunpoint on Chicago’s Southwest Side.

According to police, a 72-year-old man, a 60-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman were in the 2700 block of South Lawndale around 5 a.m. Tuesday when a white car pulled up and four men exited the car.

The group of men displayed two guns and demanded money.

Police said the 72-year-old man was struck in the head. The 60-year-old man was struck in the head and robbed of money. The woman was robbed but not injured.

The group of men then got in the car and left the scene.

Police have not released any additional information.

No one is in custody.