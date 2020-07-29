3 more Chicago Walmart stores reopen following looting

CHICAGO – Three more Walmart locations in Chicago have reopened following looting last month.

Despite the devastation created by the looting, community leaders and Walmart determined to rebuild.

There are now six out of eight Walmart locations in Chicago that are now back in operating after the following three reopened Wednesday morning.

The Kenwood Walmart Neighborhood Market, located at 4720 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

The Auburn Gresham Walmart Neighborhood Market, located at 7535 S. Ashland Ave.

The Hermosa Walmart Supercenter, located at 4626 W Diversey Ave.

17th Ward Ald. David Moore, along with Mayor Lightfoot, successfully lobbied Walmart executives to stay and rebuild.

“But then we started hearing that Walmart may be pulling out,” Moore said. “Just thank God the CEO had the knowledge and not only the compassion, but the tenacity, to see how important the Chicago market is.”

Angela Jenkins was one of the many grateful shoppers Wednesday at the Auburn Gresham location.

“We need our medicine,” Jenkins said. “We need our food.”

Walmart is one of the few grocery and pharmacy options on the South Side.

Once ravaged by looting, Walmart was about to produce a dramatic turn around with the quick renovations.