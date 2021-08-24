3 missing children believed to be with father, Chicago police say

CHICAGO — Chicago police have issued an alert for three children who are missing from the city’s Northwest Side.

Police said Carmine Miller, 1, Minka Miller, 7, and Geter Metlow, 11, were last seen with their father Steven Metlow on Aug. 11.

According to police, Steven Metlow and his family may have possession of the children. The family is known to frequent the 16th District in the Jefferson Park neighborhood.

Carmine is 2-feet tall and 40 lbs. with short brown hair; Minka is 4-foot-2-inches tall and 90 lbs. with short brown hair; and Geter is 5-feet-2-inches tall and 190 lbs. with brown eyes and short brown hair.

The children are court ordered to be returned back to their mother, police said.

Anyone with information of their whereabouts are urged to contact 911 and Area 3 SVU (312)744-8266.