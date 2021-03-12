2 men fatally shot, 1 injured in Evanston, police say

EVANSTON, Ill. — Two men were killed and one man is injured after a shooting Friday in Evanston, police say.

The shooting happened just before noon in the 1800 block of Hovland. Police say three men were transported to area hospitals, two in critical condition and one with non-life threatening injuries.

The two critically injured victims were later pronounced dead. Their identities have not yet been released.

No one is in custody. Police gave a vague description of the offender, saying he was wearing a dark hoodie and gray sweat pants and was last scene running northbound from the scene crossing Emerson.

An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

