3 men face federal arson charges after CTA van set on fire during 2020 unrest

CHICAGO – Three men have been indicted on federal arson charges after a CTA van was set on fire during civil unrest last year.

Denzal Stewart, 24, of Chicago, Lamar Taylor, 23, of Chicago, and Darion Lindsey, 19, of Park Forest, have each been charged with one count of arson.

The trio is accused of destroying a CTA van by setting it on fire on May 30.

Stewart and Taylor were arrested on Wednesday morning and pleaded not guilty that afternoon.

Lindsey was already in custody on an unrelated charge. His arraignment on the arson charge has not yet been scheduled.