3 killed in fiery, wrong-way crash on Eisenhower Expressway near Jane Byrne Interchange

CHICAGO — Three people were killed in a fiery crash on the Eisenhower Expressway near the Jane Byrne Interchange Monday morning.

Illinois State Police say the accident, involving three vehicles, happened around 2 a.m. in the inbound lanes of I-290 near Halsted. One of the vehicles was going the wrong way, according to state police.

Police say three people were killed. At least one person was transported to a hospital in serious-to-critical condition. Two others refused treated for minor injuries at the scene.

No further information has been provided.

All inbound lanes of the Eisenhower are shut down from the Jane Byrne Interchange to Canal as state police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.