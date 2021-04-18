3 killed, 2 injured in Kenosha County bar shooting

SOMERS, Wis. — Three people were killed and two people were seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday morning at Somers House Tavern in Somers, Wisconsin, according to police.

Police said officers responded to the shooting just after 12:40 a.m. at 1548 Sheridan Road where three people were pronounced dead at the scene with two other gunshot victims being transported to local hospitals with serious injuries.

The names, ages and cities of residence of the victims are still unknown.

The suspect has not been located, and has been described by police as a Black man over six feet tall wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt. Police said the incident appears to be targeted and isolated.

Police said Sheridan Road is closed near the scene as the investigation continues. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is asking anybody with information to call 262-605-5100 or anonymously to Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.