CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for three juveniles who escaped police custody Monday night.

According to police, officers attempted to transport four male juvenile arrestees to a support center in the 3900 block of South California around 7:25 p.m., when three of them escaped.

No details were provided on why the juveniles were under arrest.

Area Three Detectives are investigating.