CHICAGO — A crash involving a CTA bus on the city’s South Side has left three people injured, according to Chicago fire officials.

Fire officials say the crash happened in the 8600 block of South Stony Island Avenue on Sunday night.

A man and a woman injured in the crash were taken to the hospital in fair condition and another man was transported in critical condition.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the crash or if any other vehicles were involved.

Fire officials did not provide details on the exact time the crash occurred.