CHICAGO — Three people were shot in two separate shootings in the city’s River North neighborhood.

In one incident, police said a 20-year-old woman and a man were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 500 block of W. Erie around 10 p.m. Sunday, when they were approached by three to four men. One of the men reached into the vehicle and punched the man in the face.

According to police, as the offenders began to leave the scene, one of the men pulled out a gun and shot multiple rounds at the vehicle. The woman was shot in the back and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she is listed in serious condition. The man was not injured. There is no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

In the second incident, police said a 39-year-old man and a 26-year-old women were standing in an alley in the 300 block of W. Chicago around 2:15 a.m. Monday, when they were shot at by two unidentified men, who then fled the scene on foot.

The man was shot twice in the abdomen and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he is listed in fair condition. The woman was shot in the left leg and was transported to Northwestern in fair condition.

There is no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.