CHICAGO — An overnight fire at an apartment building in Edgewater left three people injured on Saturday.

According to fire officials, the blaze broke out at an apartment building in the 5700 block of North Sheridan Road just before 12:30 a.m.

Laura Churio, a resident in the building, says she was still awake at the time and was startled when the fire alarms went off in the middle of the night.

“When we opened the door, all the smoke coming in the hallway. It was pretty scary,” Churio said.

The commotion also woke up sleeping residents of the building next door.

“They were spraying this window. Smoke was billowing from the window,” Scott Domek, who lives in the building next door, said. “The entire interior of this apartment right here was just smoke coming out very powerfully.”

Fire officials say two women were transported to the hospital in critical condition and a man was transported in serious condition following the fire.

Currently, it is unclear what sparked the fire, but investigators say it was confined to one unit on the 5th floor. Fire officials say no one was displaced as a result of the blaze and no other units were damaged.