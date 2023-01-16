CHICAGO — Three people were injured after a car veered off a Kennedy ramp on the North Side early Monday and struck several support beams.

Just after 12:30 a.m., authorities responded to the 2300 block of North Damen on the report of an auto accident.

Police said a 33-year-old women was exiting the Kennedy when her Mitsubishi SUV veered off the ramp and struck several support beams.

The driver, another woman and a man were all taken to Illinois Masonic in fair condition.

Police issued several citations.