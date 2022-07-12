CHICAGO — Three people were rushed to the hospital, two in critical condition, after a fire broke out at a home in the city’s Little Village neighborhood.
The fire started around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of West Cermak. Fire crews were able to rescue an 89-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman out of the home. Both are in critical condition at Stroger Hospital.
A 12-year-old boy escaped the fire on his own and was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to Stroger Hospital.
The fire was struck around 4 a.m. Tuesday.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.