CHICAGO — Three people were rushed to the hospital, two in critical condition, after a fire broke out at a home in the city’s Little Village neighborhood.

The fire started around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of West Cermak. Fire crews were able to rescue an 89-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman out of the home. Both are in critical condition at Stroger Hospital.

A 12-year-old boy escaped the fire on his own and was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to Stroger Hospital.

The fire was struck around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.